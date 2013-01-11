Russia's consumer prices rise 0.3 pct Jan 1-Jan 9

MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.3 percent between Jan. 1 and Jan. 9, with cheaper meat offsetting a significant price increase for fruit and vegetables, the Federal Statistics Service said on Friday.

The Statistics Service, or Rosstat, releases weekly inflation data, but due to a long Russian holiday, the most recent data encompasses the first nine days of January.

There was no data available for the last week of December.

Prices typically rise faster than normal at the start of the year, reflecting annual rises in transport fares and excise taxes, although since last year Russia has delayed annual increases in utility tariffs from January to July.

At the beginning of 2013, prices of fruit and vegetables rose on average by 2.0 percent, typical for the winter season where fewer of the products are available. The increase was offset by a decline seen in meat prices and stable prices for flour and sugar.

In 2012, headline consumer price inflation rose 6.6 percent. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)