Russian consumer prices up 0.2 pct in latest week
February 6, 2013 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

Russian consumer prices up 0.2 pct in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in the week to Feb 4, the same as in the previous week, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

Inflation since the start of February was 0.1 percent, the service said.

The rise in the consumer price index was 1.0 percent in January, pushing the headline annual rate above 7 percent, on the back of higher food prices and one-off increases in fares and excise duties.

However, a senior central banker expects inflation to moderate from March allowing the central bank to hit its 5-6 percent target range in the second quarter. (Reporting By Jason Bush)

