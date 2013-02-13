FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian consumer prices up 0.1 pct in latest week
#Credit Markets
February 13, 2013 / 12:11 PM / in 5 years

Russian consumer prices up 0.1 pct in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to Feb 11 after rising 0.2 percent in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 1.2 percent compared to 0.7 percent in the same period of 2012.

Russia’s Economy Ministry predicts monthly inflation during February of between 0.6 and 0.7 percent.

The rise in the consumer price index was 1.0 percent in January, pushing the headline annual rate above 7 percent, on the back of higher food prices and one-off increases in fares and excise duties. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Maya Dyakina)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
