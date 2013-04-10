FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian consumer prices up 0.1 pct in latest week
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2013 / 12:00 PM / 4 years ago

Russian consumer prices up 0.1 pct in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to April 8 after staying flat in the previous week, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings consumer price rise since the start of the year to 2.0 percent, compared to 1.6 percent in the same period of 2012.

Russia’s Economy Ministry expects annual inflation rate to rise to 7.1-7.2 percent in April from 7.0 percent seen in March.

The ministry forecast a monthly rise in consumer prices of between 0.3-0.5 percent in April.

NOTE - For key Russian indicators click here. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.