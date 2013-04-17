FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's consumer prices rise 0.2 pct in latest week
April 17, 2013

Russia's consumer prices rise 0.2 pct in latest week

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in the week to April 15, double the pace seen a week earlier, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 2.2 percent, compared to 1.7 percent in the same period of 2011.

Russia’s Economy Ministry expects annual inflation rate to rise to 7.1-7.2 percent in April from 7.0 percent seen in March.

The ministry forecast a monthly rise in consumer prices of between 0.4-0.5 percent in April. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)

