Russia consumer inflation at 0.1 pct for 8th week

MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to March 19, the same rate as in seven preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 1.2 percent, compared to 3.6 percent in the same period of 2011.

Consumer inflation is likely to come at 0.4 percent in the whole of March, Russia’s Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina said last week.

The central bank aims to keep the full-year rise in the CPI index between 5 and 6 percent. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Lidia Kelly)