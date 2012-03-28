Russia consumer prices up 0.2 pct in latest week

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in the week to March 26, double the weekly pace seen in the preceding two months, with foodstuff prices putting pressure on the reading, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

The latest reading brings inflation since the start of the year to 1.3 percent, compared to 3.7 percent in the same period of 2011.

Prices for eggs rose 1.7 percent, lamb prices were up 0.8 percent while sugar was up 0.7 percent and salt 0.5 percent.

Consumer inflation is likely to come at 0.5 percent in the whole of March, Russia’s Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina said earlier this week.

The central bank aims to keep the full-year rise in the CPI index between 5 and 6 percent. (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)