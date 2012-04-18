Russia consumer inflation at 0.1 pct for third week

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to April 16, at the same pace as in the two preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This weekly rise, if added to the data from a week ago, brings inflation since the start of the year to 1 .7 p ercent.

Headline inflation was steady at a record post-Soviet low of 3.7 percent in March, year-on-year, but is projected to rise later in the year as gas and power price hikes kick in and base effects disappear.

The central bank aims to keep the full-year increase in consumer prices within a range of 5-6 percent after inflation hit a record low of 6.1 percent in 2011. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)