Russia consumer prices rise 0.1 pct for 4th week
April 25, 2012 / 12:02 PM / in 5 years

Russia consumer prices rise 0.1 pct for 4th week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to April 24, at the same pace as in the three preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This weekly rise, when added to the data from a week ago, brings inflation since the start of the year to 1.8 percent.

Headline inflation was steady at a record post-Soviet low of 3.7 percent in March, year-on-year, but is projected to rise later in the year as gas and power price hikes kick in and base effects disappear.

The central bank aims to keep the full-year increase in consumer prices within a range of 5-6 percent after inflation hit a record low of 6.1 percent in 2011. (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

