Russia's consumer prices rise 0.1 pct in latest week
June 27, 2012 / 12:01 PM / in 5 years

Russia's consumer prices rise 0.1 pct in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to June 25, after rising 0.2 percent in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 2.8 percent, compared to 4.9 percent in the same period of 2011.

The central bank aims to keep full-year growth in consumer prices within a target of 5-6 percent after inflation hit a post-Soviet record low of 6.1 percent in 2011. (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya)

