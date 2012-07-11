FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's consumer prices rise 0.3 pct in latest week
#Credit Markets
July 11, 2012 / 12:02 PM / in 5 years

Russia's consumer prices rise 0.3 pct in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in the week to July 9 after rising 0.5 percent in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 4.0 percent compared to 5.1 percent in the same period of 2011.

In June, Russia’s consumer price index rose 0.9 percent month-on-month, above analysts’ expectations of 0.6 percent rise, with sharp increase in food prices driving the rate higher .

The central bank aims to keep full-year growth in consumer prices within a target of 5-6 percent after inflation hit a post-Soviet record low of 6.1 percent in 2011. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
