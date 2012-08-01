FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia weekly inflation slows to 0.1 pct
August 1, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Russia weekly inflation slows to 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to July 30 after rising 0.2 percent in the preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 4.5 percent compared to 5.0 percent in the same period of 2011.

The central bank aims to keep full-year growth in consumer prices within a target of 5-6 percent after inflation hit a post-Soviet record low of 6.1 percent in 2011.

The Reuters monthly poll showed earlier this week that full-year rise in the CPI index seen at 6.6 percent. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)

