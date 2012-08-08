FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia consumer inflation at 0.1 pct for 2nd week
August 8, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Russia consumer inflation at 0.1 pct for 2nd week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to August 6, the same as in the previous week, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

Since the start of the year consumer inflation has reached 4.6 percent compared to 5.0 percent in the same period of 2011.

The central bank aims to keep full-year growth in consumer prices within its target of 5-6 percent after inflation hit a post-Soviet record low of 6.1 percent in 2011.

The Reuters monthly poll showed last week that full-year rise in the CPI index is seen at 6.6 percent. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)

