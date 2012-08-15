FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia consumer prices flat in latest week
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 15, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Russia consumer prices flat in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices were flat in the week to August 13 after rising 0.1 percent in each of the two preceding weeks, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

Since the start of the year consumer inflation has reached 4.6 percent compared to 4.9 percent in the same period of 2011.

Last week the central bank sent the strongest signal so far this year that monetary policy tightening may lie ahead if inflation risks from food prices increase after keeping its main interest rates unchanged at a monthly meeting.

The central bank aims to keep full-year growth in consumer prices within its target of 5-6 percent after inflation hit a post-Soviet record low of 6.1 percent in 2011.

The Reuters monthly poll showed in late July that full-year rise in the CPI index is seen at 6.6 percent. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.