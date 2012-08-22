FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's consumer prices rise 0.1 pct in latest week
August 22, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's consumer prices rise 0.1 pct in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to Aug. 20, after staying flat in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 4.7 percent, compared to 4.9 percent in the same period of 2011.

The central bank aims to keep full-year growth in consumer prices within its target of 5-6 percent after inflation hit a post-Soviet record low of 6.1 percent in 2011.

According to the Reuters monthly poll in late July, economists forecast 6.6 percent full-year rise in the CPI index.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
