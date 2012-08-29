Russia's consumer prices flat in latest week

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices were flat in the week to August 27 after rising 0.1 percent in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 4.7 percent compared to 4.8 percent in the same period of 2011.

The central bank aims to keep full-year growth in consumer prices within its target of 5-6 percent after inflation hit a post-Soviet record low of 6.1 percent in 2011.

According to the Reuters monthly poll in late July, economists forecast a 6.6 percent full-year rise in the CPI index. (Reporting by Jason Bush)