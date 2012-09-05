FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's consumer prices rise 0.2 in latest week
September 5, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Russia's consumer prices rise 0.2 in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in the week to September 3 after being flat in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 4.8 percent compared to 4.7 percent in the same period of 2011.

Russia’s Economy Ministry expects inflation to accelerate in September to between 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, following a 0.1 percent rise in August.

The central bank aims to keep full-year growth in consumer prices within its target of 5-6 percent after inflation hit a post-Soviet record low of 6.1 percent in 2011. According to the Reuters monthly poll in late July, economists forecast a 6.6 percent full-year rise in the CPI index. . (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

