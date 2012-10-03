Russian consumer prices up 0.1 pct in latest week

MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to Oct 1 after rising 0.1 percent in the previous period, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 5.2 percent compared to 4.7 percent in the same period of 2011.

Rising inflation in Russia is concerning policymakers, with Central Bank First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev saying earlier this week that the central bank may hold or raise rates at its monthly policy meeting on Friday.

According to the Reuters monthly poll from late September, economists forecast a 6.8 percent full-year rise in the CPI index. 