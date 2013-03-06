Russia's CPI up 0.1 pct in latest week

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in the week to March 4, compared to 0.2 percent growth in the previous week, the Federal Statistics Service said on Wednesday.

This brings inflation since the start of the year to 1.6 percent versus 1.0 percent in the same period of 2012.

Russia’s annual inflation accelerated to an 18-month high of 7.3 percent in February, well outside the 5-6 percent goal for the whole of the year, propelled by higher food prices, annual excise duty and transport fare increases at the start of the year.