Flydubai CEO says too early to say what caused crash in Russia

DUBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - It is too early to say what caused a Flydubai plane to crash in Russia on Saturday but Russia and the company are investigating the incident, Flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said at a news conference in Dubai.

“We will have information about the circumstances of the incident and the black box in the future, and an investigation is being conducted in cooperation with the Russian authorities and we are waiting to see the results,” Ghaith said. (Reporting by William Maclean; Writing by Noah Browning, Sam Wilkin; Editing by Toby Chopra)