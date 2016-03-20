FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flydubai says no change to flights after Russia crash
March 20, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

Flydubai says no change to flights after Russia crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Flydubai said on Sunday it had not cancelled or delayed any flights following the crash of an airliner at Rostov-on-Don that killed all 62 people aboard and would resume flights to the Russian destination once it reopened to traffic.

Chief Executive Ghaith al-Ghaith added at a news conference that the Dubai-based budget carrier was working closely with Russian authorities to identify the cause of Saturday’s crash, and appealed for an end to speculation about the disaster.

“We have high confidence in the Russian authorities who are capable of managing local conditions for flights,” he said. “We fully trust the Russian authorities in this.” (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; writing by William Maclean; editing by David Clarke)

