Russian passenger jet crashes with 55 people on board -CNN
March 19, 2016 / 2:24 AM / a year ago

Russian passenger jet crashes with 55 people on board -CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - A Boeing 738 passenger jet crashed as it was landing at the Rostov-on-Don airport in southern Russia, CNN reported on Saturday, citing Russia’s Southern Regional Emergency Center.

All people on board have died, CNN reported, citing Russian state news agency Tass. Tass cited an official at the emergency center.

Flydubai Flight 981 had traveled from Dubai to Rostov-on-Don with 55 people aboard, the emergency center said, according to Tass and CNN. (Writing by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler)

