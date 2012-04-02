Russian plane crashes with 43 aboard, 12 survive

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - A Russian passenger plane with 43 people on board crashed in Siberia on Monday, killing at least 16 people while 12 survivors were rescued, an emergency official said.

The ATR 72, a twin-engine, turbo-prop plane, crashed some 30-35 km (18-22 miles) from the western Siberian city of Tyumen, Emergency Situations Ministry spokeswoman Irina Andrianova said.

She told Reuters 12 people were rescued and 16 bodies had been found at the crash site. According to preliminary information, there were 39 passengers and four crew on board.