Russia's UTair grounds ATR 72-200 after crash
April 3, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 6 years ago

Russia's UTair grounds ATR 72-200 after crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s UTair Aviation has suspended all its flights of ATR 72-200 craft until it knows the results of an investigation into a deadly crash in Siberia, the company said on Tuesday.

UTair director Andrei Martirosov said there were no grounds for doubt about the plane’s technical condition and that the decision was made for “psychological” reasons, a statement said.

A 21-year-ol UTair ATR 72-200 crashed after takeoff from Tyumen in western Siberia on Monday, killing 31 of the 43 people on board.

UTair’s website says it has three of the twin-engine, turbo prop planes. The statement said it would use ATR 72-500s built last year to replace the grounded planes.

ATR is an equal partnership between two major European aeronautics players, Alenia Aermacchi, a Finmeccanica company, and EADS.

