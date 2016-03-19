FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
All 62 aboard plane that crashed in Russia died - Investigative Committee
March 19, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

All 62 aboard plane that crashed in Russia died - Investigative Committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 19 (Reuters) - The Investigative Committee of Russia said all 62 people on board a plane operated by Dubai-based carrier Flydubai died when the jet attempted to land at Russia’s Rostov-on-Don.

“The aircraft hit the ground and broke into pieces,” the Committee said in a statement on its website. “According to preliminary data, there were 55 passengers aboard and 7 crew members. They all died.”

Earlier, Rostov’s emergency ministry said there were 61 people aboard.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry

