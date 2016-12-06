FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Russia approaching bottom of credit cycle- dep cbank governor
#Market News
December 6, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 9 months ago

Russia approaching bottom of credit cycle- dep cbank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia is probably nearing the bottom of the credit cycle and the number of bad bank loans is also stabilising, deputy central bank governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Tuesday.

"The number of bad loans is stabilising because of changes in the economy and also because banks did restructuring of bad loans. In terms of credit cycle we are close to the bottom," Yudayeva told an investment conference organised by the Moscow Exchange.

She expected the process of deleveraging hard currency loans to continue for some time but added:

"We are probably at the bottom of credit cycle and this is one of the optimistic news for next year and coming years."

Reporting by Sujata Rao and Karin Strohecker

