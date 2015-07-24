New Russian ratings agency to launch in Q4 - c.bank

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Friday that a new Russian credit ratings agency would be launched around the end of the year, following accusations that earlier downgrades were political swipes at Moscow.

The central bank said financial market participants with whom it had discussed the proposal had backed the creation of the new agency and that such agencies should be able to withstand geopolitical risks.

Russian officials have previously said credit downgrades by two of the three dominant international agencies, Standard & Poor’s and Moody‘s, earlier in the year were politically motivated, coming amid strained relations between Russia and the West because of the Ukraine conflict.

Both now classify Russian sovereign debt as below investment grade, or ‘junk’, which prevents some large, conservative investors from holding the debt.

The central bank said Russia’s new ratings agency would have capital of 3 billion roubles ($51.5 million) and be headed by a senior manager at state bank Gazprombank, Ekaterina Trofimova.

Stakes in the agency would be split between investors including banks, insurance companies and asset managers, with no single investor having a stake of over 5 percent.

Russia already has several ratings agencies, but Russian officials have favoured creation of the new entity.