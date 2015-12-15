FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia doubles power supplies to Crimea with second line launch
December 15, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Russia doubles power supplies to Crimea with second line launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw on Tuesday the launch of the second line of Russia’s power link to Crimea which will allow to double Russian power supplies to the peninsula to 400 megawatts.

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, was plunged into darkness around three weeks ago after electricity pylons in southern Ukraine that carry the four lines that supply Crimea with the bulk of its power were blown up by unidentified people. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

