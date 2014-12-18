FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM suspends delivery of cars to Russian dealers
December 18, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

GM suspends delivery of cars to Russian dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HAMBURG, Dec 18 (Reuters) - General Motors has suspended the delivery of cars to dealerships in Russia in response to a slide in the rouble, the company said on Thursday.

“In view of the volatility of rouble exchange rate and with the aim to manage its business risk, GM Russia has decided to temporarily suspend wholesaling of vehicles to its dealers in Russia as of Dec. 16,” GM’s European arm Opel, which is responsible for GM Russia, said in a statement.

It said all Cadillacs, Opels and Chevrolets already purchased by customers would be delivered at the agreed price, adding it was monitoring the situation. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Atkins)

