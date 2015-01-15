FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia 2014 auto sales down 10.3 pct, seen falling further in 2015 - AEB
January 15, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

Russia 2014 auto sales down 10.3 pct, seen falling further in 2015 - AEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - New car sales in Russia fell 10.3 percent in 2014, year-on-year, the Association of European Businesses lobby group said on Thursday, forecasting a sharp drop this year as the economy heads for recession.

Car sales have fallen victim to Russia’s weak economy, hit by Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine crisis, and people have delayed making large purchases. The lobby group said car sales would fall by 24.2 percent this year.

AEB said new car sales were up 2.4 percent in December, year-on-year, when a dramatically weaker rouble spurred sales. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

