PwC sees Russian vehicle sales down 25-35 pct in 2015
February 9, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

PwC sees Russian vehicle sales down 25-35 pct in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Russian car sales are expected to decline by 25-35 percent this year, PricewaterhouseCoopers said on Monday, hit by a sharp economic slowdown and devaluation of the rouble.

PwC said in a presentation that sales could reach 1.52 million to 1.75 million units, compared to 2.34 million autos sold in 2014. It would be the second year of declines in a row.

Last year, sales were down 10 percent in annual terms, PwC estimated. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Additional reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

