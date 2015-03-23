FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia may spend extra 25 bln roubles to support auto industry-PM
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 23, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

Russia may spend extra 25 bln roubles to support auto industry-PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GORKI, Russia, March 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry has proposed that around 25 billion roubles ($423.84 million) in additional state funds be spent to support the auto industry, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday.

The funds could be used to subsidise interest on car loans, reduce the cost of leasing and finance additional purchases of trucks and commercial vehicles by state institutions, Medvedev said, adding that he supported the proposals.

$1 = 58.9850 roubles Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning

