UPDATE 1-Russia to spend extra 25 bln roubles to support auto industry

GORKI, Russia, March 23 (Reuters) - Russia plans to spend around 25 billion roubles ($424 million) in additional state funds to support its ailing auto industry, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday.

Car sales have tumbled as Russia’s economy weakened due to low global oil prices and Western sanctions imposed over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis. German auto maker Volkswagen said it would reduce shifts and lay off at least 150 workers at its Russian plant, days after General Motors announced the closure of its Russian factory.

Medvedev told an auto industry meeting that additional budget funds would be allotted to subsidise interest on car loans, reduce the cost of leasing and finance additional purchases of trucks and commercial vehicles by state institutions.

The government had approved the allocation of 10 billion roubles to extend a car-buying incentive programme that offers discounts to buyers trading in their old vehicles into 2015.

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday the new measures included spending a further 5 billion roubles on the car-buying incentives to support demand in the second quarter.

Some 11 billion roubles will help fund car purchases by federal authorities, he said, adding those measures were expected to limit a decline in car sales to 24 percent in 2015.

Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers had earlier forecast a drop in Russian car sales of 25 to 35 percent this year.