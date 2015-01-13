FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri c.bank says sold $1.13 bln in Dec to support manat currency
January 13, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

Azeri c.bank says sold $1.13 bln in Dec to support manat currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank said on Tuesday it had sold $1.13 billion to support its national currency in December after a wave of currency devaluations in Russia and other former Soviet republics.

“The crisis in Russia and neighbouring countries that caused the devaluation of their currencies had a negative psychological effect on the Azeri currency market in December,” the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

