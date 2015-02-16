FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian banks' non-performing loan ratio for retail loans could reach 8 pct in 2015 - c.bank
#Financials
February 16, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

Russian banks' non-performing loan ratio for retail loans could reach 8 pct in 2015 - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russian banks’ ratio of non-performing loans for retail lending could rise to 8 percent by the end of the year, a first deputy governor of the central bank said on Monday.

Alexei Simanovsky, the central bank official, said banks’ non-performing loan ratio for retail lending was at 6.3 percent in January.

Russian banks’ loan quality has been deteriorating as an economic slowdown makes it harder for borrowers to meet their loan repayments. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

