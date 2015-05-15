FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian c.bank says to extend anti-crisis measures for banks
May 15, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

Russian c.bank says to extend anti-crisis measures for banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Friday it would extend a series of anti-crisis measures until Oct. 1 to help the banking sector weather a financial crisis.

The bank said in a statement it had discussed the extension with bankers earlier this week.

In December the bank unveiled a package of measures to support banks, temporarily allowing them to use a third-quarter exchange rate to value their risk-weighted assets and allowing them not to create loan-loss provisions for credits to companies suffering because of sanctions over Ukraine.

The measures were initially meant to last until July 1. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

