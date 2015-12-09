UPDATE 1-Russian cenbank says to reduce banks' forex exposure next year

(Adds detail, comments on provision requirements, profits)

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank will take measures next year to reduce banks’ exposure to foreign currencies, Deputy Governor Vasily Pozdyshev said on Wednesday.

The move comes after a drop in the rouble last year due to weak oil prices while Western sanctions over Ukraine have fuelled the cost of servicing banks’ foreign currency liabilities, including deposits.

“Next year we will be carrying out certain work to reduce the foreign currency share in both liabilities and assets of Russian banks,” Pozdyshev said at a conference.

The share of foreign currency deposits in banks’ overall retail deposits stands at around 28 percent, he said without elaborating on how the regulator would lower this further.

Pozdyshev also said the central bank did not plan to extend relaxation of provisioning rules in 2016 and saw no serious risks in the sector for the next several years.

The regulator introduced “forbearance measures” at the end of 2014, relaxing rules governing how much loan-loss provisions banks have to create for restructured loans and for ones made to companies whose financial condition has deteriorated because of sanctions.

It also set favourable exchange rates that banks could use to value their foreign-currency assets to help them minimise the amount of capital they would have to set aside against potential losses.

"Next year banks will be able to form their reserves in full," he said, adding their total profits next year would be higher than in 2015.