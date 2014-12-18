FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian govt proposes up to 1 trln rbls in extra capital for banking sector
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Russian govt proposes up to 1 trln rbls in extra capital for banking sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Russian government proposed providing up to 1 trillion roubles ($17.10 billion) in additional capital to support the banking sector, a draft law posted on the lower house of parliament’s web site showed on Thursday.

The measure is a part of attempts to stabilise the financing system, which is suffering in an economic slowdown aggravated by Western sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine crisis as well as lower global oil prices.

$1 = 58.4725 roubles Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.