Russia's VTB ready to support possible govt stake reduction

MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second biggest bank by assets, is ready to back any government decision to reduce its stake in the lender, Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos told reporters on Wednesday.

The Russian government should consider further cutting its stakes in the country’s two largest banks, Sberbank and VTB, to help capitalise the banking system, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said earlier. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)