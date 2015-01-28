FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian c.bank expects banks' earnings to drop to 200-300 bln roubles in 2015
January 28, 2015

Russian c.bank expects banks' earnings to drop to 200-300 bln roubles in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank expects banks’ earnings to drop to around 200 billion to 300 billion roubles ($3 billion to $4.5 billion) in 2015, First Deputy Governor Alexei Simanovsky said on Wednesday.

Simanovsky also told reporters that the central bank expected retail lending growth to slow this year and that it could be close to zero for 2015. ($1 = 67.3297 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova and Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

