Belarus lowers official currency rate by 7 pct vs dollar
#Credit Markets
January 5, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Belarus central bank said on Monday it was lowering its official rate for the Belarussian rouble versus the dollar by around 7 percent, its latest step to defend the currency from the market turmoil affecting neighbouring Russia.

The bank said it was reducing the currency’s official rate to 12,740 roubles per dollar starting on Jan. 6 from 11,900 roubles on Monday and had reduced to 10 percent the tax on buying foreign currency that it had put in place because of increased demand.

“These steps ... are to normalise the situation in the financial sector of the Republic of Belarus,” the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev, writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

