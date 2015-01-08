FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belarus further lowers official currency rate by 7.5 pct vs dollar
#Market News
January 8, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Belarus further lowers official currency rate by 7.5 pct vs dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Belarus central bank said on Thursday it was lowering its official rate for the Belarussian rouble versus the dollar by 7.5 percent, following a similar move earlier in the week to defend the currency from market turmoil in Russia.

The bank said it was reducing the currency’s official rate to 13,760 roubles per dollar starting on Jan. 9 from 12,740.

On Monday the bank lowered the official rate by around 7 percent. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

