#Market News
January 20, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

Belarus central banks says sees local rouble weakening 3-7 pct against currency basket

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Belarussian central bank said on Tuesday it expected Belarus’s rouble to weaken between 3 and 7 percent in 2015 against the dollar-euro-Russian rouble currency basket depending on how an economic crisis in Russia unfolds.

The extent of domestic rouble weakness will depend on “the different dynamics of oil prices, the Russian rouble rate and economic activity in main trading partners,” it said.

The bank said it may revise its 2015 inflation forecast of 12 percent due to the currency devaluation and did not rule out a key interest rate rise if inflation rises.

Reporting by Andrei Makhovksy; Writing in Kiev by Alessandra Prentice; Editing in Moscow by Lidia Kelly

