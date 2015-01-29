Belarus may hold restructuring talks if hard to pay $4 bln debt-Lukashenko

MINSK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Belarus has to pay $4 billion in debt this year and could hold talks on a restructuring if the country struggled to pay it back, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

Speaking at his yearly news conference, Lukashenko said: “This year, we have to pay $4 billion. If this becomes difficult, we will hold talks about restructuring the debt.”

The Belarussian leader also said Belarus relied on Russia for help because the Belarus economy was “part of the Russian economy”. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)