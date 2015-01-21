FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's FinMin says places 1.11 bln roubles at OFZ treasury bond auction
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's FinMin says places 1.11 bln roubles at OFZ treasury bond auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Ministry sold 1.11 billion roubles ($16.88 million) worth of its OFZ treasury bonds at a weekly auction, out of 5 billion roubles on offer, Reuters data showed on Wednesday.

This was the ministry’s first weekly treasury bonds auction this year. The ministry has been forced to cancel most of its auctions in recent months due to deteriorating market conditions, weakening of the rouble and shortages of rouble liquidity on the money market.

The ministry placed the bonds, maturing in May 2016, at an average yield of 15.27 percent. ($1 = 65.7710 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Orekhova and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.