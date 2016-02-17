FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia: chances to borrow in 2016 on traditional markets higher than in China
February 17, 2016 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Russia: chances to borrow in 2016 on traditional markets higher than in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Wednesday that Russia has more chances to re-enter “traditional” foreign debt markets this year than issue treasury bonds denominated in the Chinese yuan.

“It’s a long story,” Storchak said, answering a question from journalists how on probable it is for Russia to issue its so-called OFZ bonds in yuan this year.

“The chances that we will enter traditional markets are higher ... than the Chinese.” (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)

