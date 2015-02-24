FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia should have tight budget, monetary policy - MinFin
February 24, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Russia should have tight budget, monetary policy - MinFin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russia should have tight budgetary and monetary policy to bring down inflation, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday.

Siluanov added that Russia should adapt its budget and economy to new conditions, regardless of decisions made by ratings agencies.

Ratings agency Moody’s downgraded Russia’s sovereign rating to junk late on Friday, citing the impact from the Ukraine crisis, a fall in oil prices and the rouble exchange rate. Standard & Poor’s earlier cut Russia to junk. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

