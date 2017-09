MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Thursday it would shut two of its 10 Russian breweries because of difficult macroeconomic and regulatory conditions.

Carlsberg’s Russian unit Baltika said in a statement it would close plants in the Russian cities of Chelyabinsk and Krasnoyarsk on April 30, adding its total production capacity would decline by around 15 percent as a result. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)