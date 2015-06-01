FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia c.bank halts 1-year forex repo auctions as of June 1
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 1, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Russia c.bank halts 1-year forex repo auctions as of June 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Monday it had decided to stop holding its one-year foreign exchange repo auctions as of June 1.

“Taking into account changes in the situation on the currency market, the central bank has decided to suspend as of June 1, 2015, foreign currency repo auctions with maturity of 364 days,” the central bank said in a statement.

The forex repo auctions were introduced several months ago to ease demand for foreign currency and relieve pressure on Russia’s rouble currency. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.