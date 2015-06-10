FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Econ Minister says cbank reserves policy contradicts inflation targeting - agencies
June 10, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Russian Econ Minister says cbank reserves policy contradicts inflation targeting - agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank’s plans to build up its foreing currency reserves contradicts its inflation targeting policy regime, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“If you intend to accumulate reserves, then in this situation you are refraining from an inflation-targeting policy. Colleagues from the central bank need to determine (their policy),” he was quoted as saying by news agency TASS.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said last week the bank intended to keep accumulating reserves for years to come, until they reach a “comfortable” level up to $500 billion, from $356.5 billion now. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)

